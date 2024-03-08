Two people were killed in Sumy by a Russian missile attack. Another 26 were injured

Two people were killed in a Russian missile attack on the city of the Sumy on March 7. Another 26 civilians received various injuries. Six people are hospitalized.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The premises of the school, the central city hospital, the regional emergency medical center and the water supply were damaged by the shelling. Six emergency vehicles were also damaged. Emergency and rescue operations have been completed.

