The Polish Sejm called on the European Commission to impose sanctions against Russian and Belarusian agricultural products

The Sejm of Poland adopted a resolution calling on the European Commission to impose sanctions on the import of food and agricultural products from Russia and Belarus. They emphasize that this trade brings Minsk and Moscow great profits.

"Our moral obligation is to stop trade that may directly or indirectly contribute to strengthening the ability of Russia and Belarus, which supports it, to continue the war with Ukraine. Especially since Russian imports may include grain stolen from the occupied territories of Ukraine. Russia continues its strategy of turning products into weapons, causing disruptions in the supply of Ukrainian agricultural products around the world. Therefore, the main priority of the EU should be the further support of Ukraine in resuming the export of its goods to the countries that need it the most," the resolution reads.

In addition, the deputies called on the European Union to protect sensitive sectors of the blocʼs agricultural market from "excessive imports from Ukraine."