The USA joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children

The United States has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children as a member state to support their safe return after deportation.

This is reported by the US State Department.

Members of the International Coalition are involved in supporting a just solution to the situation with illegally deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children. They will also contribute to the provision of all necessary humanitarian, medical and psychological assistance to children and their families who have suffered as a result of illegal deportation and forced displacement.