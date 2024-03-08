The General Staff informed that the Russians had lost another 880 soldiers. There were 86 clashes at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of March 7 and the current situation at the front.

86 combat clashes took place over the past day.

In the direction of Kupyansk, two Russian attacks were repulsed in the area of Synkivka.

In the Lyman direction, 13 attacks by Russians were repulsed near Bilohorivka (Luhansk region) and Terny, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk region). Near Bakhmut — 6 attacks in the area of Andriivka and Klishchiivka.

23 enemy attacks near Berdychi, Tonenke, Orlivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske were repulsed in the Avdiivka direction.

There were 27 assaults in the Novopavlivka direction. The Russians are trying to break through the defenses in the Heorhiivka, Pobyeda, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka areas of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, 2 Russian attacks were repulsed near Robotyne and west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia region).

The Defense Forces are holding positions in the Kherson region. During the day there were 3 unsuccessful assaults by the Russians.

Ukrainian aviation struck 11 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. The rockets hit one concentration area of the invaders, two anti-aircraft vehicles and a radio-electronic warfare station, as well as a warehouse of fuel and lubricants.

According to the General Staff, on March 7, the occupiers lost approximately 880 soldiers (killed/wounded), 11 tanks, 19 armored vehicles, 25 artillery systems and two anti-aircraft guns, three air defense systems, 35 drones, 66 vehicles and nine special vehicles.