Overnight, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 33 of 37 Shahed drones. The Russians also launched three missiles

On the night of March 8, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 33 out of 37 Shahed drones in the Kirovohrad, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russians also launched one S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile and two Kh-59 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov writes that in the middle of the night, the Russians struck Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region. As a result, five people were injured, including a three-year-old child.