Russian aviation attacked the city of Vovchansk. There are victims

Russian aviation hit the private sector of the city of Vovchansk (Kharkiv region), with guided aerial bombs.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov reported the death of a 40-year-old woman under the rubble and the injury of another woman.

"A 40-year-old civilian woman died as a result of a direct hit to a private house. A 67-year-old woman suffered minor injuries without hospitalization. Specialists are on site. The fire is contained," he wrote, adding that 12 private houses were destroyed.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The head of the National Police Department in the Kharkiv region Volodymyr Tymoshko reported that three bombs fell on the city.