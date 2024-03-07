Russia intensified its offensive along the entire front. The situation by directions

The Russian army continues to advance in the districts of Kupyansk, Kreminna, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Verbove, Robotyne, and Krynky.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

92 combat clashes took place at the front over the past day. In the direction of Kupyansk, four Russian attacks were repulsed in the areas of Synkivka and Tabaivka.

Near Kreminna, 11 attacks were in the areas of Bilohorivka, Terny and Spirny. Under Bakhmut, the Armed Forces of Ukraine made 11 assaults in the Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka areas.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 attacks in the Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske areas.

Also, 20 enemy assaults failed in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobyeda, and Novomykhailivka (the one, near Maryinka).

In the Zaporizhzhia region, 16 attacks were unsuccessful in the areas of Verbove and Robotyne. On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, Ukrainian units continue to hold Krynky, repulsing one Russian assault.

Ukrainian aviation struck seven areas of concentration of personnel. The missiles hit one concentration area of the invaders, an ammunition depot and four artillery pieces.

Last day, according to the General Staff, the Russian army lost 1 160 soldiers and officers, 221 pieces of equipment, as well as 42 artillery systems. During the full-scale war, the losses of the enemy are as follows: