In Berdyansk, the organizer of the pseudo-elections in Zaporizhzhia was eliminated

In the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, on March 6, a collaborator, Svitlana Samoilenko, who organized pseudo-elections in the occupied territories of the Zaporizhia region, was liquidated.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

According to intelligence, in 2022 the woman voluntarily went to cooperate with the Russians and got a place in the Russian occupation administration. Her husband and son also work for the occupiers.

The so-called military commandant of Berdyanska Bardin appointed Samoilenko to the post of deputy mayor for economy, agriculture and finance.

Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings against Svitlana Samoileno under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code for collaboration.

The GUR also has data that the woman intimidated and terrorized Berdyan residents, forcing them to participate in illegal voting.

Samoilenko was blown up in a car. Russian media wrote that explosives with a capacity of 1.5 kilograms in TNT equivalent were planted under the car. The woman died from her injuries in the hospital.