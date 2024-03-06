Russia intensified its offensive near Maryinka. The situation at the front

The Russian army is advancing in the regions of Kreminna, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Robotyne, Hulyaipole and Krynkiv. This was reported in the summary of the General Staff. The military claims that 86 combat clashes took place during the day.

There were no assaults in the direction of Kupyansk, six attacks were repulsed near Kreminna in the Verkhnokamyansk and Terny areas.

Near Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assaults in the Ivanivske and Bila Hora areas. In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 attacks in the districts of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Vodyane, Nevelske, Semenivka, and Orlivka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also repelled 39 assaults by Russians in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, and Krasnohorivka near Maryinka.

Five Russian attacks in the districts of Hulyaipole, Malynivka, and Robotyne were unsuccessful in the Zaporizhzhia region. On the left bank of the Dnipto River (Kherson region), Ukrainian units are holding a bridgehead in Krynky, repulsed three enemy assaults.

Last day, according to the General Staff, the Russian army lost 1 250 soldiers and officers, 119 pieces of equipment, as well as 51 artillery systems. During the full-scale war, the losses of the enemy are as follows:

killed and wounded — 420 270;

tanks — 6 678 (+21 over the past day);

armored fighting vehicles — 12 728 (+40);

artillery systems — 10 308 (+50);

MLRS — 1 008 (+1);

air defense means — 701 (+1);

airplanes — 347;

helicopters — 325;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 7 921 (+58);

cruise missiles — 1 918 (+1);

ships/boats — 26 (+1);

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 13 479 (+56);

special equipment — 1 642 (+12).