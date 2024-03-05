The body of another dead man who tried to cross the river was recovered from the Tysa River

On the border of Ukraine, the body of another man was recovered from the Tysa River, who died while trying to cross the Tisza.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU).

The manʼs body was noticed by the border guard while patrolling the river section of the border. The border guards called the State Emergency Service and the police.

The deceased was a resident of the Ivano-Frankivsk region born in 2002. He was probably trying to cross the border illegally.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, this is already 21 cases of human death during an attempt to cross the Tisza in the area of responsibility of the Mukachevo border detachment.

Tisza is the largest left tributary of the Danube (Black Sea basin). It flows within Ukraine (Transcarpathian region), Hungary and Serbia, partly along the border between Ukraine, Romania and Hungary, and also along the border between Slovakia and Hungary.