The Franko Theater gathered more than UAH 2.3 million for the Armed Forces during the charity performance “The Witch of Konotop”

The Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater collected more than 2.3 million hryvnias in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the second charity performance "The Witch of Konotop" [in Ukrainian, "Konotopska Vidma"], tickets for which were sold at inflated prices.

This was reported on March 5 on the theaterʼs Facebook page.

"There was not a single free seat in the hall. Thanks to you, our dear viewers! We managed to collect UAH 2 349 000. This is significantly more than at our first charity showing of the play. And again, itʼs thanks to you. As promised, we will transfer all the funds to the benefit of our defenders. A little later, we will definitely tell you what exactly these funds will be spent on. We are deeply grateful to everyone who supports our Armed Forces, who donates, volunteers and comes to our performances," the publication reads.

Photo: Julia Weber

The director of the play "The Witch of Konotop" is Ivan Uryvskyi. In December 2023, during the first charity performance, it was possible to collect over UAH 1.7 million for the purchase of 100 drones for the Armed Forces. Ukrainian artists Nazar Zadniprovskyi, Mykhailo Kukuyuk, Oleksandr Yarema, Anastasia Rula and others play the main roles in the play.

The premiere of "The Witch of Konotop" directed by Ivan Uryvskyi took place in the spring of 2023. The peak of her popularity came in the fall. Then the full hall was sold out in 30 minutes.