The European Commission plans to transfer the defense industry to a “war economy mode”

Today, the European Commission will consider the EUʼs plan to transition to a "war economy regime" in response to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, Reuters writes.

European Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton will present proposals to encourage EU countries to buy more weapons from European companies and help such firms increase production capacity, unnamed EU officials said.

According to Breton, the possible return to the post of US President Donald Trump, who questioned Washingtonʼs commitments to NATO, means that Europe must provide its own protection.

Bretonʼs proposals include creating a European version of the Foreign Military Sales Scheme, under which the US helps other governments buy weapons from US manufacturers. Another proposal is to encourage European arms manufacturers to prioritize European orders in times of crisis.

The implementation of these proposals requires the approval of 27 EU national governments and the European Parliament. The proposals will also be carefully studied by NATO.