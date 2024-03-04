During the war, Poland increased its exports to Ukraine, and the trade balance broke a record

During the Great War, Polish exports to Ukraine picked up significantly. And for the past year, the positive balance of trade with Ukraine is 31.4 billion zlotys, which is a record.

Rzeczpospolita writes about this with reference to the data of the Central Statistical Office of Poland.

While Polish farmers demand to close the border for goods from Ukraine, statistics show that last year Kyiv was in seventh place in the ranking of exporters.

In 2023, the value of Polish exports to Ukraine reached a record 51.7 billion zlotys ($13 billion), while imports amounted to only 20.3 billion zlotys ($5.1 billion).

The positive trade balance for Poland reaches 31.4 billion zlotys. "This is also a record," writes the newspaper. Rzeczpospolita indicates that Polish exports to Ukraine are growing year by year.

In 2020, it only slightly exceeded 23 billion zlotys, a year later it increased to almost 29 billion zlotys. In 2022, when the full-scale war began, exports had already reached 45.6 billion zlotys, and in 2023 they had grown to 51.7 billion.