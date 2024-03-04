Large-scale military exercises began today in the north of NATO

Large-scale NATO Nordic Response 2024 exercises began today. They will last until March 15, 2024.

This was reported by the press service of the Alliance.

Training will be held in the north of Norway, Sweden and Finland. Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Great Britain and the USA will take part.

More than 20,000 military personnel will also take part in the exercises. And more than 50 registered submarines, frigates, corvettes, aircraft carriers and various landing craft and more than 100 fighters, transport aircraft, maritime surveillance aircraft, as well as allied helicopters and special forces aircraft.

The joint exercises will focus on the defense and protection of the Scandinavian region at sea and on land. These are Finlandʼs first military exercises as a new member of NATO — about 4,000 Finnish soldiers are taking part in them.