The SBU reported the suspicion of two Russian generals who organized the bombing of residential buildings in Borodyanka

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence on two more Russian high-ranking officials who are involved in mass killings of civilians during the battles for Kyiv.

It refers to:

Colonel-General Alexandr Chaika, Commander of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces;

Lieutenant General Vladimir Kravchenko — Commander of the 11th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

During the full-scale invasion of Russia, those involved commanded the bombing of residential areas in the village of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region. According to the investigation, at the beginning of March 2022, Chayka gave a direct order to fire damage to apartment buildings in the center of the settlement.

Kravchenko used Su-34 fighter-bombers and Su-25 attack aircraft from the 303rd mixed aviation division of the Russian Federation to carry out the enemyʼs mission.

During the sorties, enemy planes dropped 500-kilogram high-explosive aerial bombs on the residential buildings in which the civilians of Borodyanka were staying at the time.

Ruins of building No. 359 on Central Street in Borodyanka. «Babel'»

As a result of the air attack, the Russians destroyed six apartment buildings, which led to the death of more than 30 local residents, including a young girl.

In addition, some of the injured residents have not yet been identified, they are considered missing.