This yearʼs winter took third place in the rating of the warmest in the history of Kyiv

This yearʼs winter became the third in the ranking of the warmest winters in Kyiv since 1881. The average air temperature during the winter was 0.3 °C, which is 2.8 °C higher than the climatic norm.

This was reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Boris Sreznevsky.

Due to much warmer than usual weather, the meteorological spring arrived earlier than the calendar dates — on January 24. On this day, the temperature began to steadily rise above 0 °C.

All winter months in the capital were warmer than normal. February had the largest positive deviation — 5.2 °С. In total, 14 temperature records were registered in the capital during the winter.

The coldest day of winter was January 9, when the temperature dropped to -15.8 ºС, and the warmest was February 29, when the air temperature rose to +12.1 ºС.

This calendar winter saw 161 mm of precipitation, i.e. 131% of the climatic norm.