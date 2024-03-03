The General Staff stated that the Russians lost another 1,160 soldiers. There were 71 clashes at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces named the estimated Russian losses as of March 3 and the current situation at the front.

During the day, 71 combat clashes took place.

In the Bakhmut direction, 15 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka settlements. In the Avdiivka direction, 14 enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas of the Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Nevelske points. In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Pobyeda, and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense 25 times.

In the Lyman direction, 8 attacks were repelled in Terna and Yampolivka settlements. In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy launched 4 unsuccessful attacks in the vicinity of the settlement of Robotyne and west of Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian losses per day

According to the General Staff, on March 2, the occupiers lost approximately 1,160 soldiers (killed/wounded), 16 tanks, 28 armored vehicles, 35 artillery systems, 14 drones, an Su-34 fighter, 65 vehicles and three special vehicles. The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows: