Ukraine was able to identify more than 2,800 bodies and body fragments of military personnel, said Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

"According to the Minister of Health, more than 2,800 bodies and fragments have been identified. The process of searching for their relatives to bring them back for burial is ongoing," said Lubinets.

Not all the bodies of the soldiers have been handed over to the Ukrainian side. However, the process of repatriation of the bodies is taking place — then they are handed over to relatives for a dignified burial.

Now it is not known how many bodies of defenders have not yet been identified.