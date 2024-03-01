Forecast from the NBU: Unemployment will decrease, and wages will increase

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported on the situation on the labor market, in particular regarding jobs and salaries.

Businesses are currently looking for new employees more actively than a year ago. The number of vacancies is growing, companies, primarily in the trade and services sector, expect staff expansion.

Companies often cannot find specialists with the necessary skills due to structural distortions in the labor market. This problem existed even before the full-scale war. Mobilization and migration deepened the problem. Therefore, the unemployment rate is decreasing slowly.

There is increasing competition for qualified workers. Thanks to this, enterprises are gradually raising salaries in real terms — higher than the inflation rate. The NBU notes that last year real wages in Ukraine increased by 3.5% on average.

"Rebuilding the country will require new workers, so companies will actively compete for workers, including both defenders who will return from the front and forced migrants. This competition will continue to stimulate the growth of real wages," the National Bank summarized.