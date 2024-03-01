MP from “Servant of the People” Oleksandr Marikovsky will be tried. He is suspected of falsely declaring 24 million hryvnias

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), together with the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP), sent the MP of Ukraine on trial. He is accused of falsely declaring more than 24 million hryvnias.

This is reported by NABU.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released, but Babel sources in the law enforcement agencies say that it is about the MP from "Servant of the People" Oleksandr Marikovsky.

According to the investigation, in 2020 the elected official declared 24.6 million hryvnias worth of cryptocurrency, which allegedly belonged to him since 2019.

NABU and SAP found out that this cryptocurrency wallet never actually belonged to the MP, but the declared cryptocurrency was bought by foreigners who have no relation to the deputy.

The maximum penalty that the MP can face for making an unreliable declaration (Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code) is up to two years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for three years.

Other punishments provided by the article of the Criminal Code: a fine of up to 85 000 hryvnias or from 150 to 240 hours of community service.

NABU noted that the investigation was facilitated by cooperation with competent US authorities within the framework of international legal assistance.