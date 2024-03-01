The last day of winter in Kyiv was record warm

The last day of February in Kyiv was unusually warm. Meteorologists recorded two temperature records — for maximum and average daily air temperature.

This is reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi.

The maximum air temperature reached 12.1 °C, which is 2.8 °C higher than the previous record for this day, recorded in 2008.

The average daily air temperature was the highest on record for this day and reached 5 °C, which exceeded the previous record of 2016 by 0.4 °C.