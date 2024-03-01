A conscript died in the Ternopil Recruit Center. The prosecutorʼs office opened the case

The Special Prosecutorʼs Office in Ternopil will check the actions of employees of the territorial recruit center (TRC), on the territory of which the conscript fainted and later died in the hospital.

This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office in the field of defense of the Western region.

The law enforcement officers have registered a criminal proceeding on the fact of the alleged excess of official authority by military personnel of the Chortkiv District TRC.

"As it became known from publications in the media, a 49-year-old man died in the city of Buchach (the Ternopil region), after several days in the TRC. It was reported that he had epilepsy, and there were bruises and bruises on his body," the message reads.

It was preliminarily established that on February 25, the man arrived at the TRC to verify military registration documents and pass a military medical examination, but due to alcohol intoxication, he did not pass the medical examination.

"Two days later, on February 27, around 5:00 p.m., on the territory of the recruitment center, the conscriptʼs health worsened — he started convulsing. As a result, he fell to the ground and hit his head. Doctors confirmed death, the cause of which was a craniocerebral injury. The body was taken to the Ternopil Regional Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination," the prosecutorʼs office notes.

After the manʼs death, residents protested in Buchach. The deceasedʼs sister told "20 Minutes" publication that he was in a coma in intensive care at a local regional hospital.