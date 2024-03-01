The General Staff informed about the loss of another 920 Russian soldiers. The Defense Forces repelled dozens of attacks

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of February 26 and spoke about the current situation at the front.

In the Kupyansk direction, the defense forces repelled 2 enemy attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka and Tabaivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, 12 enemy attacks were repelled in the Terny and Yampolivka settlements of the Donetsk region and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 2 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, 25 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried 30 times to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 1 enemy attack in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. There, they repelled 4 enemy attacks.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, on February 25, the occupiers lost approximately 920 soldiers (killed and wounded), 17 tanks, 30 armored vehicles, 36 artillery systems, an air defense system, 26 drones, 3 fighter jets, 54 vehicles and 10 special vehicles.

The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows: