The government allowed Ukrainians to get vaccinated in pharmacies

The Cabinet of Ministers expanded the capabilities of pharmacists who have undergone special training and allowed them to carry out preventive vaccinations directly in pharmacies.

Pharmacy institutions will be able to carry out prophylactic vaccination provided that they have a license for medical practice, pharmacists undergo special annual training on vaccination and acquire the skills of providing pre-hospital care in emergency situations.

On February 27, the government adopted the relevant resolution on making changes to the licensing conditions for conducting household activities for medical practice. It will enter into force three months after its publication, i.e. June 1, 2024.

As the Ministry of Health clarified, the agency is currently working on the mechanism of vaccination in pharmacies.