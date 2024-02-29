The European Commission allocated €1.4 billion to support Polish farmers

The European Commission has adopted two legal acts that give Poland access to EU funding of up to €137 billion. Warsaw is expected to receive the first tranche of €6.3 billion in four weeks. From this amount, farmers will receive €1.4 billion.

This is reported on the website of the European Commission.

The EU has already provided a total of €22 billion to support Polish farmers as part of the Common Agricultural Policy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier.

The opening of access to EU funding of €137 billion is related to reforms in the sphere of the rule of law in Poland and the measures taken to solve the main tasks of strengthening the independence of the judicial system, the European Commission said in a statement.

By 2027, Poland will receive €59.8 billion from the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF), of which €25.3 billion are grants and €34.5 billion are loans.

Another €76.5 billion is provided to Poland from the Cohesion Policy funds.

The European Commission notes that it will carefully and constantly monitor the application of the measures introduced by Poland to strengthen the rule of law through monitoring committees, annual performance evaluation meetings, reports and audits.

The European Commission will freeze funding to Poland if it finds that these measures are not being implemented.