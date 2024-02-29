The curfew was reduced in Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. Now it will last from 00:00 to 05:00.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov informed about this.
Earlier, the curfew in the region started at 23:00 and lasted until 05:00. However, now the security situation allowed it to be reduced.
- Previously, the deputies took as a basis the draft law on administrative responsibility for curfew violations. The draft law provides that fines for violators will be from 8 500 to 17 000 hryvnias. In case of repeated violation, the amount is multiplied by two.
- Over the past year, law enforcement officers in Kyiv found 41 394 curfew violators.