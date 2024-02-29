News

The curfew was reduced in Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district

Oleksandra Opanasenko
The curfew was reduced in Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. Now it will last from 00:00 to 05:00.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov informed about this.

Earlier, the curfew in the region started at 23:00 and lasted until 05:00. However, now the security situation allowed it to be reduced.