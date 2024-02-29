The head of the Sumy Diocese of the UOC MP was suspected of inciting inter-religious enmity

The head of the Sumy Diocese of the UOC MP was suspected of inciting believers to religious hatred, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported.

According to the investigation, the cleric offended the religious feelings of believers of other faiths during his sermons and in videos on social networks — this was confirmed by a forensic linguistic examination. The clericʼs actions could form the preconditions for inter-confessional enmity.

The Security Service of Ukraine declared the cleric the suspicion of violating the equality of citizens depending on their religious beliefs. He faces up to three years in prison.

The Security Service of Ukraine does not specify the suspectʼs name, but the Sumy Eparchy of the UOC MP is headed by Metropolitan Evlohiy of Sumy and Okhtyrka (Yevhen Hutchenko).