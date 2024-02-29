New Zealand imposed new sanctions against Russia and Belarus

The New Zealand government imposed new sanctions against Russia and Belarus. They affected the economic sector.

This is stated on the government website of New Zealand.

Sanctions include:

introduction of G7+ limit prices for oil of Russian origin,

a clear ban on the export of sanctioned goods to Russia and Belarus through third countries;

restrictions against individuals and legal entities.

Those who purchase goods prohibited by the sanctions for Russia have come under sanctions. These are organizations that purchase technologies for the Russian defense industry. Persons involved in the purchase of weapons from North Korea and top managers of some Russian banks were also sanctioned.

New Zealand imposes sanctions to reduce Russiaʼs ability to finance the war against Ukraine and not be a third country to evade sanctions. The countryʼs government emphasized that it supports Ukraine in this war.

Since March 2022, New Zealand has imposed more than 1 600 sanctions against Russia.