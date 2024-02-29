A group of soldiers of the 73rd Maritime Center of the SSO died in the battle

The Special Operations Forces (SSO) confirmed the death of a group of soldiers of the 73rd Marine Center.

The official statement says that the group died while covering the withdrawal of the main forces after completing a special task. No other details were reported in the SSO.

Yesterday, February 28, in social networks, first the Russian public, and then the OSINT community published a photo with dead soldiers in a boat. A firefight with the occupiers took place on the occupied Tendrivska Spit (the Kherson region). Russian propaganda media began to spread information about the allegedly unsuccessful attempt to land soldiers of the 73rd Marine Center of the SSO.