Media: NATO did not discuss the deployment of troops to Ukraine, but only considered sending support personnel by individual countries

NATO members did not discuss the introduction of troops into Ukraine for the war against Russia, but only considered the possibility of each country separately from the bloc sending certain personnel. For example, to service equipment or exercises.

The source of the "Suspilne" in the diplomatic circles of the European Union informed that there was never any talk about the introduction of NATO troops into Ukraine, and those who talk about it "did not listen to what was said exactly on Monday."

What happened?

On Monday, February 26, 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he does not rule out the possible sending of ground troops to Ukraine to support it. However, he said this as a hypothetical possibility, since nothing can be ruled out.

His statement provoked a number of questions to the leaders of NATO countries from journalists. After that, the NATO allies began to say that they did not intend to send troops. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg denied the shipment, the US White House said the same, the German Chancellor wrote the same in X. Similar statements were made by other NATO allies.