The court sentenced the Russian militants to 15 years in prison. A sniper and a drone adjuster are among them

The court sentenced four Russian occupiers to 15 years of actual imprisonment. Among them are a sniper and a drone "gunner" from the "Storm-Z" unit. They fought on the eastern and southern fronts against Ukraine.

This was reported by SBU press service.

Three occupiers were taken prisoner near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, one more during fierce fighting near Maryinka in the Donetsk region.

The two convicts lived in the temporarily captured part of the Donetsk region. One of them was serving a sentence in a local prison, but in August 2023 he joined the Russian battalion "Storm-Z" and took part in battles in the Zapizhzhia direction.

They also convicted a sniper who fought first in the Donetsk direction, and then in Berdyansk. Two more convicts are residents of Crimea, they took part in the seizure of Mariupol.

The court found all four occupiers guilty of treason. Two more militants were charged with collaborationism.