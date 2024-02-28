The USA has extended the residence permit for Ukrainian refugees for two years

The US Department of National Security has decided to allow Ukrainians who fled the war to stay in the United States for another two years.

This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Oksana Markarova.

Now citizens of Ukraine, whose right to stay in the US under humanitarian passwords expires this year, can get new humanitarian passwords that will be valid for another two years.

Ukrainians who arrived in the United States under the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program, as well as citizens who received a humanitarian password at checkpoints across the US state border from February 11 to April 25, 2022, before the implementation of this policy, have the right to renew their humanitarian password status. programs.

Detailed information on how to obtain a new humanitarian password for a citizen of Ukraine is published on the website of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

A humanitarian password is an exceptional entry permit to the United States that is granted for humanitarian reasons to people who are legally ineligible to enter the United States.

Under the Immigration and Naturalization Act, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security can grant password status to an alien for entry and temporary stay in the U.S. if the person is seriously ill and needs treatment in the States, as well as in other emergency situations.

This special legal instrument is usually used in situations that require humane treatment of the applicant or his family members. It can also be used in cases of immediate threat to life or in the interests of US government agencies and society (for example, to participate in a legal process).