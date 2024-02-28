SBI uncovered a scheme to steal items worth 3.6 million hryvnias from one of the teams of the Kyiv City Police Department

Law enforcement officers exposed a scheme of stealing and selling property of one of the brigades of the Territorial Defense of Kyiv. It is suspected that the participants of the scheme stole things worth at least 3.6 million hryvnias — the exact amount will be determined by the expert.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to the investigation, military personnel were involved in the scheme — they allegedly wrote off military property, and civilians sold it.

SBI says that the scheme was organized by a civilian man who had influence over some military personnel. Through them, he stole body armor, helmets, winter and summer sets of clothes, shoes, etc. from the unit. The stolen goods were hidden in one of the garages in Kyiv.

During the searches, the law enforcement officers found large stocks of things. The tags were cut from them to hide the fact that the items belonged to the Armed Forces.

The police arrested three people red-handed, including a man who is suspected of running the scheme. According to the investigation, the suspects tried to sell military property worth more than 2 million hryvnias.

The suspects were suspected of misappropriation of other military property by a serviceman, committed by a military official with abuse of office, under martial law. They face up to 15 years in prison.