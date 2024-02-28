The Polish police confirmed that they had detained the UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach

In Poland, on February 27, on the border with Belarus, Polish law enforcement officers detained for several hours the journalist of the Ukraiinska Pravda [UP, in Eng. Ukrainian Truth] Mykhailo Tkach along with his cameraman.

In the evening, a short message appeared on the page of the police of the Podlaskie Voivodeship. In it, the law enforcement officers stated that the information about the detention of a journalist from Ukraine is false.

Later, the police denied their statement. The law enforcement officers said that they had taken measures to establish the identities of the people, meaning Mykhailo Tkach and his operator, because their presence in the border zone worried the residents. After identifying the persons, they were released

In a comment to Wirtualna Polska, the ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said that he intervened in the case of the detained journalist: "They filmed the movement of trains, launched a drone. The police decided to check who it was so that it would not turn out to be provocateurs. The case was quickly resolved."