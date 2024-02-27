Full bail was paid for the ex-MP Serhii Pashynskyi

Former MP Serhiy Pashynskyi was released from pretrial detention on bail, which was provided for him by companies from the National Association of Defense Industry Enterprises. The amount of bail for Pashynskyi was 272 million hryvnias.

This was reported by Pashynskyi himself.

“I am very grateful for the support, but I am ashamed that the funds that should have been used for the production of weapons were used to bail me out on false charges. I will work every penny and achieve the return of these funds," noted Pashynskyi.

Also, according to Pashynskyi, he submitted a statement about the falsification of the conversations, the recording of which was spread on the network the day before. He spent only one night in custody.

Ex-MP Pashynskyi is suspected of participating in a criminal organization, due to which the state suffered losses in the amount of 967 million hryvnias in 2014-2018. In addition to Pashynskyi, there are five more suspects in the case. The case is called "Kurchenkoʼs fuel" because oil products arrested back in 2014 were imported by the the East European Fuel-Energy Company LLC (EEFEC LLC) company controlled by oligarch Serhii Kurchenko.

The case of Serhii Kurchenko

Serhii Kurchenko is a Ukrainian businessman, oligarch, owner of the East European Fuel-Energy Company LLC (EEFEC LLC) group of companies, ex-owner and president of the “Metalist” football club (Kharkiv). After the Revolution of Dignity, he fled Ukraine and is now in Moscow.

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the criminal schemes of importing and selling oil products into the territory of Ukraine by the EEFEC LLC group of companies caused at least seven billion hryvnias in losses to the Ukrainian budget. Several criminal cases were opened against Kurchenko, his property and the property of his enterprises were seized. As a person from Yanukovychʼs entourage, Kurchenko came under EU sanctions.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) believes that Kurchenko appropriated and legalized the property and funds of a number of state-owned enterprises worth more than 12 billion hryvnias.