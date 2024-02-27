The head of “Ukrtransbezpeka” was detained in the Mykolaiv region. He is suspected of extorting millions from carriers

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained the head of the State Transport Safety Service of Ukraine (”Ukrtransbezpeka”) of the Mykolaiv region. The man is suspected of extorting millions from carriers.

This was reported by the press service of SBI.

According to the investigation, during 2023 and until the beginning of 2024, the suspect established a system of extortion from entrepreneurs. The law enforcement officers claim that he set a monthly fee of 500 to 5 thousand hryvnias from the carrier for the opportunity to transport goods in the region. The amount depended on the number of trucks owned by the carriers.

According to the investigators, the suspect received at least 50 thousand hryvnias of illegal profit per day.

The man was detained allegedly while receiving a bribe. He was charged with 5 counts of extortion and receipt of illegal benefits by an official. He faces up to 10 years in prison.