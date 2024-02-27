The Cabinet of Ministers approved the image of the trademark “Made in Ukraine”

By Resolution No. 197, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the national trademark "Made in Ukraine", the purpose of which is to popularize Ukrainian-made goods.

The brand is freely available, there is no need to pay for its use. It can be used by state and local authorities, enterprises, institutions and organizations, regardless of the form of ownership. The government separately prescribed recommendations on how to use the trademark according to the technical standard.

Next, the Ministry of Economy must submit an application for state registration of the brand. The agency is also developing a brand book based on the image of the brand. All this should increase the demand for Ukrainian goods.