On the night of February 27, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 of 13 launched Shahed drones, as well as two of four Kh-59 missiles within Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In total overnight, the Russians attacked with Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles, an Kh-31P anti-radar missile and 13 Shahed attack drones.