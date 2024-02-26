A new president was elected in Hungary

The Parliament of Hungary elected a new president — Tamas Sulok, who was a candidate from the ruling coalition "Fidesz — HDNP ". Until now, he held the post of chairman of the Constitutional Court.

This is written by the Hungarian media Index.

On the first day of the spring session, the parliament voted 134 for Sulok, five deputies were against. Before the vote, the deputies accepted the resignation of Katalin Novak, the duties of the head of state are temporarily performed by Speaker Laszlo Kever. The new president will take office on March 5.

"As a lawyer, as well as the president of the republic, I can serve the public good and express the unity of the nation, remembering the fundamental values of the law," Tamas Sulok said.

There were also candidates from opposition parties, but they did not collect enough signatures to put their names on the ballot.

Tamas Sulyok is 67 years old. He studied law, worked in his profession, later he was elected honorary consul of Austria, but Sulok continued his legal activities. In 2013, he received the degree of Doctor of Philosophy at the University of Szeged. Three years later, he became the head of the Constitutional Court.