Ukraine joined the FMN — will increase interoperability with NATO countries

NATOʼs North Atlantic Council approved Ukraineʼs application to join Federated Mission Networking (FMN). The country has become an affiliated member.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine writes about this.

FMN is a multinational initiative of NATO member states and partners on the interoperability of communication and information systems in multinational operations, in particular under the leadership of NATO.

38 participants take part in the initiative. They share information, provide combat control during operations, and implement common standards, protocols, and procedures to be interoperable.

"Ukraineʼs joining the FMN is another proof of our readiness to contribute to Euro-Atlantic security and share our experience with partners," said Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko.