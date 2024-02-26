Zelensky: Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for the purchase of Ukrainian goods

Ukrainians will be able to receive compensation for part of the payment (cashback) for goods and services produced in Ukraine within the framework of the new state cashback program "Buy Ukrainian". Money can be received on a special card.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the presentation of the "Made in Ukraine" platform, reports Interfax-Ukraine.

The President specified that he had given the appropriate instructions to the government. This program is already being developed. According to Zelensky, the goal of the program is "to ensure that Ukrainian money stays in Ukraine and works in Ukraine."

"These are taxes, these are the salaries of our soldiers, these are the capabilities of our state, including defense capabilities. The parameters of the Ukrainian cashback are already being prepared: financial and technical," the president noted. At the same time, he added that it is necessary to try to make the cashback program work already this year.

The new platform "Made in Ukraine" should become a platform for direct dialogue between the state and entrepreneurs. Currently, work is underway on other state programs that will enable Ukrainian entrepreneurs to scale up their work — these are state grants, loans, stimulation of production, demand through Ukrainian cashback, assistance in foreign markets.