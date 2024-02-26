GUR: The Russians plan to produce 2.7 million shells this year

The Russians plan to produce 2.7 million shells this year.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, last year the Russians fired about 2 million 122 mm and 152 mm projectiles. The plans for this year are ambitious, because 2.7 million need the modernization of capacities or the creation of new production lines.

Regarding the supply of ammunition from the allies, according to the Main Directorate of Intelligence (also known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russia has already received 1.5 million 122 mm and 152 mm projectiles from the DPRK, half of which do not work, and they took all of them from Belarus, so there is nothing to take there.

In exchange for shells, missiles and other weapons, Pyongyang seeks to obtain military technologies from Moscow to build its military-industrial complex. In particular, North Korea is asking the Kremlin for technologies related to nuclear weapons.

Intelligence also knows that in February 2024, the Russians planned to launch 130 missiles of the Iskander, Caliber, Kh-101, Kh-32 and Kinzhal class. In the Russian Federation, a center was created, which is engaged in the replacement of foreign components, especially the electronic base, with elements of Russian production. They are inferior in quality, imperfect, but allow you to produce weapons.