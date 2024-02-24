The Armed Forces presented a short film about 10 years of war for children — “Pixel. Guardian of Freedom”

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the first short animated film in their history "Pixel. "Guardian of Freedom" is a story for the youngest Ukrainians about ten years of war, the struggle for freedom, and about those on whose shoulders the country rests.

The story begins with the events of the Revolution of Dignity and the seizure of Crimea by the Russians in 2014. Then it is told about all the crimes that Russia has committed against humanity, and also about the hero Pixel, who became a guardian of freedom and protects Ukrainians who hold the sky, the earth and the sea.

The short film was voiced by the stand-up comedian Vasyl ByDuck, Tik Tu, "Cake and Whip" were responsible for the music and sound design, the script was developed by the writer and cultural historian Oleksandr Mykhed, and it was edited by director Lisa Tarasova.

Pixel is the unofficial name of the camouflage pattern on the uniforms of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.