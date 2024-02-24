Australia introduced additional sanctions against Russian citizens and organizations

Australia imposed additional visa bans and financial sanctions against 55 Russian citizens and 37 organizations associated with Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Australia.

The sanctions concern persons involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children from the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia.

"We have also imposed sanctions on Russian defense, energy, media, and mineral producers, as well as entities involved in Russian procurement networks in Belarus, Iran, and North Korea. These sanctions reflect the position of the Australian government: those who support Russiaʼs illegal war will feel the consequences," the Australian Foreign Ministry said.

In total, Australia has already imposed more than 1,200 sanctions in response to a full-scale Russian invasion.

"Australia remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine — in its self-defense and in bringing to justice those responsible for Russiaʼs illegal and immoral invasion," the Australian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.