The National Bank issued a vertical commemorative banknote for the second anniversary of the invasion

On the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) issued a vertical 50-hryvnia banknote. The commemorative banknote "Unity saves the world" has the EU series with numbers 0000001-0300000 and the signature of the head of the National Bank of Ukraine Andrii Pyshnyi.

Its circulation is 300 000 pieces (in souvenir packaging). The banknote design was created by the artist Volodymyr Taran.

This is the second commemorative banknote issued by the National Bank since the beginning of the Great War.

"Our new banknote is a symbol of the worldʼs gratitude for your involvement. We are proud of our partners and believe in the strength of their unity, which is also being strengthened," said the head of the National Bank Andriy Pishnyi.

On the front side of the banknote is a stylized outline of Ukraine, which is associated with the heart, to which vessels fit. The background image is an image of a girl in a military helmet looking west.

In the lower part, on the background of the globe, there is a stylized image of Europe, from whose countries vessels-routes of help and support for Ukraine seem to depart.

To the right of the watermark is a through element — a stylized chevron of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as a special relief element in the form of a circle for people with impaired vision.

The banknote contains text in Ukrainian and English: "Unity and solidarity with the Ukrainian people are bringing closer Ukraineʼs victory in the fight against the Russian aggressor, and are saving the world from the chaos and darkness of violence".

The main image of the reverse side of the banknote is a composition of clasped hands symbolizing cooperation, mutual assistance, trust and partnership against the background of a stylized trident.