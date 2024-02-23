Ukraine will increase pensions from March 1. This is already the third indexation during the full-scale war

During the meeting on February 23, the government decided to index pensions from March 1 of this year.

"This is the third indexation during the full-scale war. Pensions will be increased by almost 8%. The average increase will be UAH 322, and the average pension will increase to UAH 5,717," said the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the amount of the increase is calculated on the basis of inflation and the growth of the average salary in Ukraine.

The indexation will affect more than 10 million Ukrainians, of which 9.5 million are civilian pensioners, almost 600 thousand are pensioners of law enforcement agencies, and 100 thousand are "Chernobyl residents".

In addition, from April 1, pensions will be automatically recalculated for 654 000 working pensioners, taking into account the updated insurance experience. Also in 2024, the lowest pensions will be indexed for the second time.

"Despite all challenges and difficulties, we continue to support our people. We are not just indexing, but also expanding its perimeter," Denys Shmyhal emphasized.