Ukraine has completed the performances of its football teams in the European Cup season. The day before, "Shakhtar" lost to the French club "Marseille" in the return match of the 1/16 of the Europa League with a score of 1:3.

In the Kassiesa table of coefficients of European football associations, Ukraine remained in 18th place out of 28 000 points. During this season, Ukrainian football players scored 4 100 points. This is the lowest result since the 2007/08 season.

As a result, Ukraine lost one quota in the European Cups, so from the 2025/26 season, the country will be represented by four clubs instead of five, and only the winner of the Ukrainian Premier League will be able to enter the Champions League. However, five clubs will still be playing in the 2024/25 campaign, with two clubs entering the Champions League.