The UN has confirmed more than 30,000 casualties among Ukrainian civilians — all of them became victims of Russian aggression

During the two years of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UN Monitoring Mission confirmed 30,457 civilian casualties: 10,582 dead and 19,875 wounded.

"Russiaʼs armed attack on Ukraine, soon to be in its third year with no end in sight, continues to cause serious and massive human rights violations, destroying lives and livelihoods," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

The Monitoring Mission emphasizes that the real number of civilian casualties is much higher, as many of them are still unconfirmed.

"The long-term impact of this war in Ukraine will be felt for generations," Turk said.

Over the past two years, the UN Human Rights Office has documented widespread cases of torture, ill-treatment and arbitrary detention of civilians by the Russian military. Cases of extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances and suppression of the right to freedom of speech and assembly were also documented in the occupied territory.

"Furthermore, the interviews of the MHRU with more than 550 former Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian detainees have confirmed serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law by the Russian Armed Forces, including extrajudicial executions and the widespread practice of torture," the report says.

Meanwhile, the UN Migration Agency said on February 22 that this year more than 14.6 million people, or 40% of Ukraineʼs population, are dependent on some form of humanitarian aid, and millions of Ukrainian refugees abroad also need help.

According to estimates by the Geneva-based International Organization for Migration (IOM), there are currently 2.2 million refugees in Ukraineʼs neighboring countries, and approximately 6.5 million worldwide.

Nearly 3.7 million people have been displaced within Ukraine, with families still separated and children left homeless, the IOM said in a statement, which also called on the international community to step up its efforts to help Ukrainian civilians affected by the war.