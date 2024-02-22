Almost a million dollars in cash was found during the searches of the ex-head of the Chernihiv Regional MMC

During the search of the former head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Medical Commission (MMC), law enforcement officers found more than $972 000 and €22 500. The searches were conducted within the framework of open criminal proceedings. The official is suspected of receiving a bribe.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The ex-head of MMC, together with other officials, allegedly helped the residents of Chernihiv to evade mobilization. According to the investigation, the official received a $5 000 bribe for declaring the man unfit for military service — then the man left the country.

The ex-head of MMC is suspected of obtaining illegal benefits, obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, as well as illegally transporting people across the state border of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers also conducted 11 searches at the residences of active members of MMC of the Chernihiv Recruit Center and in their offices. The suspect is already in custody, law enforcement officers are looking for other officials involved in the case.