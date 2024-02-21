The Committee of the Rada supported the governmentʼs draft law on the BES reform. Business and analytical centers opposed it

The Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy nevertheless supported the government draft law No. 10439 on the reform of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).
Deputy chairman of the committee, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, announced this.
According to him, 22 members of the committee spoke in favor, instead, alternative project No. 10439-2 from the business was recommended to be rejected.
The specialized committee also supported the governmentʼs draft law No. 10440 on amendments to the CPC to improve the work of the BES. "All alternative bills that support business were recommended to be rejected. Less than a month has passed since the NSDCʼs decision to protect business," Zheleznyak emphasized.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada two draft laws on the restart of the BEB No. 10439 and amendments to the CPC to improve the work of the Bureau No. 10440. Rebooting the BES is one of the obligations that Ukraine undertook within the framework of agreements with the International Monetary Fund. Support from the EU is tied to this reform. However, the government bill goes against the partnersʼ proposals.
- The European Business Association asked to support draft law No. 10439-2, because it believes that it will be able to really reform BES and make it independent. Analytical centers opposed the government bill: Institute of Socio-Economic Transformation, CASE Ukraine, Institute of Tax Reforms, Center of Economic Strategy.