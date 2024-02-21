The Committee of the Rada supported the governmentʼs draft law on the BES reform. Business and analytical centers opposed it

The Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy nevertheless supported the government draft law No. 10439 on the reform of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

Deputy chairman of the committee, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, announced this.

According to him, 22 members of the committee spoke in favor, instead, alternative project No. 10439-2 from the business was recommended to be rejected.

The specialized committee also supported the governmentʼs draft law No. 10440 on amendments to the CPC to improve the work of the BES. "All alternative bills that support business were recommended to be rejected. Less than a month has passed since the NSDCʼs decision to protect business," Zheleznyak emphasized.